Crews on the scene of fatal duplex fire in Hillsboro on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead after a fire at a duplex in Hillsboro Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the home on Southeast 28th Avenue, off East Main Street. Just before 8:40 a.m. Fire officials told KOIN 6 that the fire was knocked down but the extent of the damage remains unclear.

No other injuries have been reported.

Investigators are at the scene working to determine the cause. During the investigation, Southeast 28th Avenue will be closed.