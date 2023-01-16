PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house in North Plains was destroyed by a large fire Sunday night, forcing one person out of their home, tweeted Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters started battling the blaze off Northwest Uebel Road around 7 p.m., and after nearly two hours said the fire was under control. The home, however, was a “total loss,” according to TVF&R.

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire officials said the resident displaced is staying with their family.

Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies, along with Portland General Electric, responded to the scene.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.