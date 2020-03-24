One person found dead in burning Tigard home

It's unclear if the person died before or during the fire, officials said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters entered a burning home in Tigard on Tuesday afternoon and found one person dead inside, officials said.

Crews responded to reports of a home fire just after 12 p.m. in the 11000 block of SW 109th Avenue, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters arrived and starting attacking the flames from the outside while others worked their way inside to carry out a search.

Officials said the search was complicated by a great deal of clutter and smoke inside the home. They eventually found an unresponsive person in the kitchen. It’s unclear if the person—who has not been identified—died before or during the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s cause.