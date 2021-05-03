Oregon AG’s office asked to review deadly Tigard police shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Attorney General’s office has been asked to review an investigation after a former Tigard police officer shot and killed a man in early January.

In a letter to the state’s attorney general’s office, Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton requested the review into the investigation of the death of 26-year-old Jacob Macduff, who was shot and killed by former Tigard police officer Gabriel Maldonado on Jan. 6 as officers responded to a domestic violence call.

The letter revealed the investigation was wrapped up by the Washington County Major Crimes Team on April 27, but did not reveal what investigators found.

“Your review of the evidence and application of HB 4301 to that evidence will provide the independent evaluation I believe is necessary, given the concern I have developed regarding this incident,” Barton wrote in a letter to Michael Slauson of the AG’s office.

Barton did not describe the concern he cited in the letter.

Macduff’s mother, Dr. Maria Macduff, filed a tort claim through her attorney in April and said her son was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Maldonado, who had served 14 years with the Tigard Police Department, left his post amid the criminal investigation for a new job at the Port of Portland Police Department. He has since been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the Port of Portland Police Department said its “hiring process was not as complete as it should have been in this case.”