PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The two suspects that were arrested in a case of child abuse in Washington County appeared before a judge for the first time this week.

Charles Ward, 74, and Ana Miranda, 67, were indicted and have pleaded not guilty to all charges stemming from a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation into their home.

According to the investigation, a child was chained to a table for upwards of 12 hours a day, kicked, hit, strangled and verbally abused for a year. Police say a second victim — now an adult — was abused with metal pliers between 2017-2020.

Child abuse prevention advocates say it’s prevalent in the area and nationwide.

“Based on national statistics, 1 in 7 children has been abused or neglected in the last year,” said Jenny Gilmore-Robinson, executive director of CARES Northwest. “The challenge, of course, is whether or not we’re identifying it when it happens so that the kids get the safety and care that they need.”

WCSO says there were nine children in the home and two young adults, and they believe the abuse goes back many years and there may be more victims who are now adults.

CARES Northwest, fully known as Child Abuse Response and Evaluation Services, is a community-based medical program to stop abuse. Gilmore-Robinson says this kind of trauma can show up in children as depression and school struggles, and long-term, can result in physical and mental health issues.

“Children in pain grow up to be adults in pain. We know from the adverse childhood experience studies that have been going on for decades,” said Gilmore-Robinson.

CARES Northwest says it’s important to keep communication open with kids and have multiple people they can safely turn to — but also say that children rarely tell someone when something’s wrong, so it’s also important to look out for the warning signs. They can show up behaviorally like with loss of excitement in school or activities, withdrawing, and emotional outbursts, as well as physical signs like bruising, especially in the face, ears and neck.

The Family Justice Center in Washington County also has resources online with the warning signs to watch out for. They’ve also provided a training for the public.

If you are concerned a child is being harmed, call the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-7233.

“There’s no such thing as a broken child, we just need to make sure they’re getting the help that they need to move forward and the sooner the better,” said Gilmore-Robinson.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking any other potential victims in this case or anyone with information to contact them at 503-846-2700.

