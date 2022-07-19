Camp inspires young women to become next generation of firefighters

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Becoming a firefighter is tough work — and dozens of young women stepped up in a recent event to see if the job was right for them.

In partnership with Portland Fire & Rescue, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue hosted the second of two Portland Metro Fire Camps at their training center in Sherwood July 15-17. Thirty-four young women between the ages of 16 and 22 attended the camp, which was led by 26 professional female firefighters from nearly a dozen different agencies across Oregon, Washington and California.

According to TVF&R, the camp’s mission is to instill confidence and build teamwork skills through hands-on firefighter training.

“The camp itinerary consisted of various stations and scenarios each day such as taking hydrants, hose practices, controlling nozzles, standpipe evolutions, rope operations, ladders, search and rescue, vehicle extrication, forcible entry, emergency medical skills, nutrition, physical fitness, and interview techniques,” TVF&R said in an announcement.

The fire department said the young women “conquered tough challenges they may have never otherwise had an opportunity to experience” by the end of the camp on Sunday.

“They learned they can do anything they put their minds to and are capable of becoming part of the next generation of firefighters,” TVF&R stated.

Agencies that joined TVF&R for the second camp included Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and Hood River Fire & EMS, among others.

TVF&R hosted a fire camp for young women to get hands on experience on what it means to be a firefighter. 07192022. (Courtesy Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

