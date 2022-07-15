Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said fire crews battled down a brush fire west of Hillsboro in Washington County on July 15, 2022. (Courtesy: TVFR)

Officials said the fire is not currently threatening any structures.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A brush fire sparked in Washington County on Friday afternoon, requiring multiple agencies to respond.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says crews were on the scene of a fire west of Hillsboro, along 331st Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. TVFR initially said the fire was burning about five acres, but they later clarified it was burning closer to two acres.

Within an hour, officials said firefighters had the blaze under control. No injuries were reported and no structures were impacted.

Hillsboro and Forest Grove Fire crews were also on the scene to assist the firefighting efforts.

This is a developing story.