Photo of one of the suspects taken from a Ring camera (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of thieves have stolen over $10,000 of valuables, according to Washington County authorities.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it has responded to three separate instances of thieves using “suspicious tactics” to steal jewelry and money.

In one report, the suspects allegedly pulled up to a victim’s home in Aloha.

They allegedly called over the victim and told him they were going to give him a necklace as part of a “cultural tradition.” They put the gift necklace around the man’s neck and gave him other jewelry and $5 cash and then left, authorities said.

It was only after that the man realized the necklace he had been wearing was missing, authorities said. The necklace was a family heirloom and a gift from his mother.

In the second report, the same couple approached an elderly woman in the Cedar Mill neighborhood and told her they wanted to give her a ring as a gift.

They allegedly pulled off her engagement ring and promised to place their gift ring on her finger before returning her engagement ring.

The thieves then allegedly gave the woman a bag with a sock, which they claimed had her ring in it and some more fake jewelry. After the thieves left, the woman reported that her ring was not inside the sock.

In the final report, the couple allegedly walked up to a man outside a store in the Cedar Mill area and took money out of the man’s wallet, which he was wearing around his neck. The man says he demanded his money back, and the thieves gave him a sock with paper in it and left, authorities said.

Washington County detectives are seeking help in finding the thieves. The woman is described as having a strong foreign accent, possibly Middle Eastern, about 5’4″ with mid-length dark hair. The man is also said to have a strong foreign accent, about 5’10” with short dark hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.