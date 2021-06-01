Overnight fire destroys shop near Forest Grove

A shop near Forest Grove was destroyed after a fire broke out early Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Forest Grove Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shop near Forest Grove was destroyed after a fire broke out overnight.

Forest Grove Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire on Northwest Hillside Road in rural Washington County just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire involvement at a 2,000 square foot shop.

The majority of the blaze was able to be extinguished relatively quickly — but crews’ efforts were hindered by propane tanks that kept reigniting the flames. Firefighters had battled down the remaining fire within another 30 minutes. However, they had to keep working to remove sheet metal that lined the structure in order to safely reach any hot spots.

Due to the extensive work, the incident was upgraded to a second alarm. Because the fire took place in a rural area, there was no municipal water supply or fire hydrants. Water tenders had to bring water into the scene and refill from hydrants located in the city.

With a total of 37 fire personnel on the scene, the fire was deemed under control by 2:37 a.m.

The shop was heavily damaged by the blaze, but thankfully, no injuries were reported. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.