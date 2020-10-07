Overnight fire sparks at Beaverton storage facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire sparked at a storage facility in Beaverton overnight.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the reported fire at a storage facility off of Northwest Twin Oaks Drive and Northwest Cornell Road around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Crews worked as quickly as possible to extinguish flames and prevent further spread to units not already involved in the fire.

The fire was under control within an hour, but several storage units were damaged. No injuries have been reported at this time.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.