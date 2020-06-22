Overnight house fire under investigation in Hillsboro

The blaze began around 3 a.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A house caught fire near Hillsboro overnight, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews said they responded to the blaze on Northwest 334th Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Monday morning. They say fire and smoke caused damage in multiple bedrooms and the attic.

TVFR say no one was hurt in the blaze. Investigators are looking into what caused it.