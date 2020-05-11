Live Now
Overnight house fire under investigation in Tualatin

Washington County

No injuries were reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue is investigating an overnight house fire on Monday morning.

TVFR said the fire broke out around 11 p.m. Sunday night near Southwest 87th Avenue and Southwest Stono Drive. We’re told crews stayed on scene throughout the night as a precaution.

Crews said all residents were safely evacuated and there are no injuries reported.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when new information has been released.

