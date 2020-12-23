Overnight shed fire spreads to Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton home caught fire after flames spread from a nearby shed early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were battling a blaze in the 5000 block of Southwest 167 Avenue around 3 a.m. The fire sparked inside a shed on the property and ultimately reached the home’s attic. Fire crews extinguished the flames and were clearing the smoke by 3:37 a.m.
The family inside the home was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.
