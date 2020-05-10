Crews knock down shed fire in Aloha

Scene from the shed fire on SW Wright Court in Aloha (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue kept a shed fire from spreading to nearby homes in Aloha early Sunday.

A report of a residential fire in the 18900 block of SW Wright Court came in just after 2 a.m. Responding firefighters discovered the burning structure to be a shed and were able to quickly contain and extinguish it before any nearby homes or structures were threatened.

No injuries or damage to any other property were reported. A fire investigator remains on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.