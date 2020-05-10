Crews knock down shed fire in Aloha

Washington County

No injuries reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene from the shed fire on SW Wright Court in Aloha (Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue kept a shed fire from spreading to nearby homes in Aloha early Sunday.

A report of a residential fire in the 18900 block of SW Wright Court came in just after 2 a.m. Responding firefighters discovered the burning structure to be a shed and were able to quickly contain and extinguish it before any nearby homes or structures were threatened.

No injuries or damage to any other property were reported. A fire investigator remains on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss