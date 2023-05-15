An overturned semi-truck is blocking a Hillsboro intersection on Monday, May 15, 2023 (Courtesy: HPD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash involving a semi-truck in Hillsboro has shut down a section of Northeast Brookwood Parkway Monday morning, officials said.

Both the Hillsboro Police Department and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to the crash shortly before 9:30 a.m. A photo of the scene shows an overturned semi-truck blocking the intersection at Northeast Huffman Street.

Fire officials told KOIN 6 that some fuel leaked from the semi-truck but it has been contained.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said both the northbound and southbound lanes of Northeast Brookwood Parkway are partially blocked.

No one has been reported injured.

Drivers are urged to use other routes until the area is cleared.