(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — So, what’s a parent to do when the rain or inclement weather won’t let you take the kids to the Oregon Coast to play in the sand?

Lake Oswego’s Elisabeth Utas just might have the answer with the Wednesday, Dec. 6, opening of DiG PDX at 8536 S.W. Apple Way in Beaverton.

The new business is the largest indoor sandbox in the Pacific Northwest, equipped with 55,000 pounds of special sand for youngsters to play in.

“The facility is about 4,200 square feet with different themes,” Utas said during a tour of the location. The three separate sandboxes focus on construction, the beach and dinosaurs. (The dinosaur sandbox even contains fossils kids can unearth.)

The sparkling white sand used at DiG PDX was imported from Canada, being the only sand safe for indoor use because its free from silica, quartz or asbestos, Utas said.

“When you put water on it, it becomes moldable. You can make sand castles,” she added.

