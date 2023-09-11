Michael Gordon Dick was sentenced to 90 months in prison for public indecency. (Washington Co. DA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to two counts of felony public indecency stemming from an incident from Aug. 2022, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Michael Gordon Dick was transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

On Aug. 8, 2022, Beaverton police responded to a call from a neighbor who could see Dick, who wasn’t wearing pants, standing on a bench in his backyard and looking into neighbors backyards. Dick denied the claims, saying that he was too ill to do so.

However, a different neighbor provided surveillance footage to police that contradicted Dick’s claims.

“The clips showed the defendant in various stages of undress standing on the bench or a ladder as he looked over his fence into neighboring yards. He could also be seen masturbating,” officials said.

According to authorities, Dick’s lengthy criminal history, including multiple convictions for public indecency, elevated these crimes to felonies — he was also on probation for public indecency at the time of the incident.