PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re cruising down Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard in Beaverton, you might have noticed a new café in town.

Paris Baguette, a South-Korean-based chain, opened its doors last January at Cedar Hills Crossing. You can find cakes, a variety of pastries and other sweet treats.

Cakes on display at Paris Baguette in Beaverton. (Courtesy Photo: Paris Baguette)

“Our cakes are really one of the things that catch people by surprise,” Paris Baguette District Manager Xavier Illescas said. “I would tell you to come in and try our strawberry soft cream cake… It’s got this great soft cream and fresh strawberries inside. Once you try it, you won’t go anywhere else. I promise you that.”

The café offers other signature items, such as a croissant donut and a sausage bread people can eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

In Beaverton, the location seats up to 45 guests and employs about 30 people.

“We definitely have a craft that we do. We’re the masters of our craft,” Illescas said. “We have our bakers and cakers. If you go the Beaverton location specifically, it’s on this beautiful corner where it’s all glass and you can see [them] working.”

He added, “We try hard to work to be a neighborhood café and be neighborly to our guests. So, that’s what we aim to do. Great quality products and we take care of the people who come into our doors.”

Paris Baguette in Beaverton can serve up to 45 customers and employees about 30 people. (Courtesy Photo: Paris Baguette)

For Illescas, his favorite menu item is a chocolate-covered croissant but noted that there’s something for everyone.

The chain recently released its spring menu which will feature a blood orange mochi donut and a sweet berry brioche.

You can find Paris Baguette in Beaverton at 2725 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd. Ste 105.