Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Cornelius, airlifted

Washington County

Crash happened at N. Adair and 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Life Flight was called to the scene of a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in Cornelius early Monday night.

The crash happened on N. Adair Street at 4th Avenue, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

The pedestrian was flown to a trauma hospital in Portland for treatment.

The roads in the area are closed at this time as investigators reconstruct the crash.

