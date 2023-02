The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a dump truck. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a dump truck Friday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the crash took place at Northwest Gales Creek Road and Northwest Balm Grove Loop. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. There was not a major impact on traffic, according to authorities.