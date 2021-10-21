Pet hospital to pay $43K to settle sex harassment suit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland veterinary services provider Hannah Pet Hospital will pay over $43,000 to a former pet nurse to settle a federal sexual harassment lawsuit.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued Hannah last fall on behalf of a nurse at Hannah’s Tigard clinic who said that she quit because a veterinarian sexually harassed her throughout her employment. The federal agency said the veterinarian also used gendered pejoratives to address other female employees and would say things like, “Shut up, woman,” and “Stupid woman.”

Hannah Pet Hospital did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper Wednesday.