Sources tell KOIN 6 that Obama was at the Nike campus Wednesday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 has received photos of former President Barack Obama exiting a plane at Hillsboro Airport.

A Global Aviation employee, who prefers to remain anonymous, took the photos Wednesday before Obama visited the Nike campus in Washington County that afternoon.

Multiple sources told KOIN 6 of the visit, though the purpose of his arrival remains unclear.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported that the former president toured the facility before leaving in a motorcade around 2 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama exiting a plane at Hillsboro Airport. (Courtesy: Global Aviation employee)

Obama last visited the Nike campus in 2015.

