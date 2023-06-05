Some of Portland's most-loved doughnuts and chai will soon be available in Beaverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After 10 years of successful business at its lone location on Northeast Fremont Street in Portland, Pip’s Original Doughnuts & Chai announced Friday that it will soon open a second location in Beaverton.

That’s right, westside Pip’s fans, you can now stay on your side of the river the next time you’re craving the sweet, tiny doughnuts and chai to wash them down.

“We are so looking forward to inviting all of our friends from the westside who have spent many years traveling to visit us all the way on the eastside in Portland. We’ve created a very special place just for you,” Nate Snell, co-owner of Pip’s Original said in the video announcement posted to social media.

The new location will be at the corner of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Broadway Street in Beaverton’s Old Town. It will open on July 1.

In the announcement video, Snell enthusiastically shared that when the train goes by on Southwest Farmington Road, the whole building of the new location rumbles.

Since Beaverton is sometimes referred to as the “sunset corridor,” owners Nate and Jamie Snell said they decided to decorate the new shop with sunset colors.

“Not satisfied to take the easy road and duplicate the Pip’s space that already exists, we designed a truly unique Beaverton-focused experience, while remaining 100% true to the spirit of creativity and hospitality which guides everything we do,” the Snells wrote in the video’s caption.

Nate and Jamie Snell designed the entire shop from the ground up. They cut and laid the tile, built the furniture, painted the walls and floors, selected the lighting and decorations and more

“Like our first location, our blood, sweat and tears are literally invested in this building and are all in to see it grow and thrive!” they wrote.

Magna Kubo, a Filipino lechoneria, will be open next to the doughnut shop.

Pip’s Original is now hiring for the Beaverton location.