PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An altercation between students off-campus Friday morning that prompted a police response led Hillsboro High School to be placed under lockdown and Minter Bridge Elementary into a lockout, according to a joint release from the principals of both schools.

A notification on the high school’s website initially indicated the lockdown was prompted by police activity nearby but did not provide any other details. School officials say Hillsboro School District staff is “collaborating” with Hillsboro police.

“As always, the safety and security of our students, staff, and buildings is our highest priority,” Hillsboro High principal David Vickery and Minter Bridge principal Martha Rodriguez said in a release. “We will post updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding.”

KOIN 6 has reached out to Hillsboro School District and Hillsboro Police Department for more information.