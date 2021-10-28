Police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Police are asking for help in identifying a man connected to a bank robbery at the Columbia Bank located on SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road.

Officials said the suspect is described as a white male, around 22 years old, with a thin build, 6’ tall and wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt. He left in a gray Acura sedan with an Oregon plate pictured below.

He was seen on camera in the late afternoon on October 15. Surveillance video shows the man passing a prewritten note to the bank teller.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of stolen cash before leaving the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Mark Neumeister with the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case #21-017555, call the anonymous tip-line at 503-691-0285 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of Oregon.