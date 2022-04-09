PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly crashed his car into a utility pole and fled the scene was arrested on DUII and several other charges early Saturday morning in Aloha.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet that the man ran away after crashing into the pole near the corner of SW 165th Avenue and Pike Street.

“Graveyard deputies” and a K-9 tracked him down and he was arrested, police said in the Tweet.

WCSO did not immediately identify the man. No injuries were reported.