PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have identified the two people found dead in a possible murder-suicide at a home in Washington County.

On Thursday, just after 2 p.m., Washington County deputies were called for a welfare check in the 4200 block of NW Oxbridge Drive, after a passerby saw a woman down in the front yard of the house and called 911.

When police arrived, they determined the woman, now identified as 55-year-old Mary B. Getty, was dead and found a man, later identified as 56-year-old Michael P. Getty, dead inside the home.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says their preliminary investigation shows this may be a murder-suicide and said investigators recovered a firearm.

Beaverton School District confirmed Mary Getty was a 5th grade teacher at Jacob Wismer and taught at the school for 16 years.

In an email to the school, Jacob Wismer principal Laurie Huntwork said the District Flight Team of counselors and social workers talked to students for support.

“Students react in different ways to these situations, and we should expect a variety of emotions and behaviors. The most important thing we can do is be supportive and encourage discussion about the event and the feelings it gives rise to. We encourage you as parents to talk further with your children this evening as you feel appropriate,” Huntwork said.

Huntwork also provided grief resources:

Dougy Center: Talking with Children About Tragic Events

Dougy Center Grief Resources and Activities

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 503-846-2500.