PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man was found dead in a parking lot after a shooting near Pacific University and the Hillsboro Medical Center early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Hillsboro police, around 4:11 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Les Schwab Tire Center on SE 10th Avenue. Once there, police said they found a man in his late teens or early 20’s laying in the parking lot.

Officials said they searched the area and did a K-9 track, but no suspect was found.

A parking lot near the tire store will be taped off for several hours, while officials investigate. Police said no roadways will be closed, however.

