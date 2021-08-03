Police: man caught masturbating, looking into kids’ bedroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested and charged with public indecency Sunday after having been caught masturbating while looking through the bedroom window of two toddlers at the Reedville Meadows Apartment complex, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

When police arrived following a tip, they found 30-year-old Daniel Stephens of Beaverton, sitting in his car without pants or underwear, according to WSCO. Police said Stephens admitted to masturbating in the apartment complex’s parking lot before encountering the deputies.

Deputies said the parents recognized Stephens as having delivered pizzas to their home months ago.

Detectives from the WSCO Violent Crimes Unit believe there could be additional victims. They are asking anyone with information about Stephens to contact them at 503.846.2700.