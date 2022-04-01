PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were detained, and later released, following an altercation at Washington Square Mall on Thursday, Tigard Police Department said.

Police have not said what led up to the incident but did say it may have involved a weapon.

A witness sent KOIN 6 News video of the incident showing a person on the ground moving his hands behind his back as an officer holds a gun over him and another officer handcuffs him.

In another video, an officer is heard cocking his rifle and quickly making his way into one of the mall entrances.

KOIN 6 News spoke with a Cheesecake Factory employee who said they heard the commotion but didn’t know what was going on, so things carried on like normal.

The mall did not go into lockdown and police noted there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story.