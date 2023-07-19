A man with multiple warrants out for his arrest was found in possession of drugs and weapons, according to police. (Beaverton PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton police say that a man wearing a hat with a pin that said “pocket full of possibilities” was found with suspected fentanyl, meth and psilocybin mushrooms in his possession on Wednesday morning.

River Hunt, 26, was also found with knives, a BB gun and pepper spray, according to police.

Authorities say that they contacted Hunt around 9 a.m. after finding him laying in a hammock on TriMet property near Beaverton Town Square. He had active warrants for his arrest in Multnomah, Yamhill and Washington counties. Police did not specify what the charges were.

He also lied about his name and birthdate and couldn’t calculate how old he was, authorities said.

Hunt was eventually arrested on his outstanding warrants and charged with trespassing and providing false information to a police officer. He was lodged at the Washington County Jail, police said.