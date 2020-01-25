WCSO: Suspect sought in Aloha bank robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after an Aloha bank was robbed Saturday afternoon.
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a Wells Fargo bank on SW 182nd Ave on a report of a robbery just after 1 p.m.
Authorities searched the surrounding area with a K-9 but were unable to find the suspect.
The sheriff’s office released photos taken from surveillance video that show the suspect they are looking for.
That person was described as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s, who was roughly 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve Carhartt shirt with blue jeans, a dark blue hat, and white and black sneakers, said the sheriff’s office.
WCSO detectives are now working on the investigation with the assistance of the FBI.
This is a developing story.
