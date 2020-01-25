WCSO: Suspect sought in Aloha bank robbery

Washington County

The suspect is still at large

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police are looking for a suspect connected to an Aloha bank robbery. January 25, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after an Aloha bank was robbed Saturday afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to a Wells Fargo bank on SW 182nd Ave on a report of a robbery just after 1 p.m.

Authorities searched the surrounding area with a K-9 but were unable to find the suspect.

The sheriff’s office released photos taken from surveillance video that show the suspect they are looking for.

Police are looking for a suspect connected to an Aloha bank robbery. January 25, 2020 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

That person was described as a white man in his late 40s or early 50s, who was roughly 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a long-sleeve Carhartt shirt with blue jeans, a dark blue hat, and white and black sneakers, said the sheriff’s office.

WCSO detectives are now working on the investigation with the assistance of the FBI.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget