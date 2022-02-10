Police: Vancouver man arrested for robbing store in Tigard

Man threatened employees with knife before escaping the scene, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man has been arrested after police say he robbed a store in Tigard and threatened employees with a knife in mid-January.

According to the Tigard Police Department, the robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 20 when two men stole merchandise from a store in a shopping plaza near the corner of Southwest Pacific Highway and SW Park Street.

TPD said one of the men ran away, but the other pulled a knife and threatened employees before getting away in a car. Investigators identified 36-year-old Clayton Kittleson as the man who brandished the knife, and he was arrested Wednesday in Portland on charges of first-degree robbery.

The second man has not been arrested, and police are asking the public for tips. Anyone with information is asked to email tips@tigard-or.gov or call the TPD tip line at 503.718.2677.

