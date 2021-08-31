Police: Would-be thief steals GPS-tracked items from ‘bait car’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was tracked down and arrested under suspicion of stealing items from a Washington County Sheriff’s Office “bait car,” police said.

According to WCSO, deputies responded to a theft in progress around 4 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Southwest Barnes Road and Leahy Road.

When police learned that the “bait car” — a vehicle owned by the county to catch and deter thieves — was broken into, they used the stolen items’ GPS trackers to locate the suspect, police said.

A Beaverton Police Department K9 unit found 28-year-old Sean Garner under a nearby building with several of the stolen items in his possession, according to WCSO.

Police said it took them less than 15 minutes to track the items in real time to the suspect.

Garner was arrested and charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft in the first degree.