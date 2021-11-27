Police wrangle wandering horse; owner found

Sherwood police are searching for the owner of a horse they found wandering a roadway early Saturday morning. (Sherwood Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police wrangled horse that got loose and was walking along a road early Saturday morning in Sherwood.

According to the Sherwood Police Department, officers responded to a report of a wandering horse around 5:24 a.m. near the corner of Southwest Ladd Hill and Brookman Roads. Police said the horse was almost by a car.

SPD said officers found the horse in front of Archer Glenn Elementary. Officers wrangled the horse, got some rope and led it to a nearby pasture.

SPD updated its original Facebook post Saturday afternoon saying they had reached the horse’s owner.