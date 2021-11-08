Portland ice cream chain Salt & Straw expanding in Beaverton

PMG FILE PHOTO – Salt & Straw has announced plans to open an ice cream shop in the Cedar Hills Crossing shopping mall in Beaverton in summer 2022.

Salt & Straw recently announced plans to open two new locations, including one in the Cedar Hills Crossing mall.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner.

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Salt & Straw, the hugely popular ice cream chain founded in Portland in 2011, has announced plans to open a scoop shop in Beaverton.

The shop is expected to open next summer at 2735 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd, in the Cedar Hills Crossing shopping mall, according to a statement Oct. 13 from the ice cream maker, which also announced plans to open a location in Eugene next spring.

With three locations in Portland and one in Lake Oswego, the Beaverton location will be the sixth scoop shop to open in Oregon.

Salt & Straw has also opened locations in the Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Anaheim, Seattle and Miami areas within the last 10 years.

With its slogan, “Handmade, curiously delicious ice cream,” Salt & Straw is known for its locally sourced ingredients, ever-changing flavor options, and stalwart favorites like sea salt and caramel and honey lavender.

The company was founded by cousins Kim Malek and Tyler Malek, who started out serving eight original flavors from a pushcart.

“It’s exciting to be part of this new community of restaurants and businesses opening at Cedar Hills in Beaverton, building gathering places and bringing a new energy to this area,” said Kim Malek. “It’s always been a dream to open in this part of the city, and we’re so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to expand in our own backyard.”