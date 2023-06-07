PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man that struck and critically injured a 72-year-old woman with his car last year before fleeing from the scene was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Tyler Fetterhoff, 35, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and felony hit-and-run and received a 90-month sentence without eligibility for time reduction programs, according to the DA’s Office. Fetterhoff was previously convicted of aggravated assault and DUII for causing a serious crash in 2011.

On July 7, 2022, around 7:15 p.m., Fetterhoff was driving east on Barnes Rd. near St. Vincent’s Hospital when he ran a red light and struck the victim, who was walking across the intersection. The woman was flung into the air and had her personal belongings scattered across the road, while Fetterhoff fled from the scene, officials said.

The crash caused multiple injuries to the woman, who had to have her right leg amputated.

“The defendant continued to speed away, leaving the victim writhing on the ground as horrified onlookers and medical personnel rushed to render aid. The defendant then drove to the home of an acquaintance, where he left his damaged car and took a ride-share home to northwest Portland,” the DA’s Office said.

After the crash, Fetterhoff drove to the home of an acquaintance, where he left his damaged car, and took a ride-share to his home to NW Portland.

Fetterhoff’s Subaru Legacy was identified as the suspected vehicle in the incident, thanks to a dash cam video provided by a witness. The acquaintance of Fetterhoff reported the vehicle to police after seeing media reports of the crash, authors said.

“Ultimately, despite the defendant’s efforts to conceal his vehicle and his identity, the evidence proved beyond any doubt that he is the one who struck and injured the victim,” said the DA’s Office.