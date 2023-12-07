PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Darke Hull pleaded guilty to two harassment charges Thursday, stemming from an incident last year where a woman accused him of groping her at a Washington County bar and pulling her hair while he was off-duty, authorities announced.

On Oct. 29, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to Toby’s Sports Pub where a woman told deputies that she had been touched inappropriately and her hair had been pulled by another bar patron the night before.

After speaking to the woman and several other witnesses, along with looking at surveillance video from the bar, deputies determined the man had “unwantedly touched the female victim in the groin area and pulled her hair unprovoked,” according to WCSO.

WCSO then reportedly learned the man was 46-year-old Darke Hull, a sergeant with the Portland Police Bureau.

The following week, Hull was criminally cited for third-degree sex abuse and harassment, according to WCSO.

Hull acknowledged in his guilty plea that he wanted to “annoy” the woman by subjecting her to “offensive contact to an intimate part of her body.”

PPB says Hull is a 23-year veteran of the bureau and was assigned to the Traffic Division, but has since been placed on administrative leave.

Additionally, an internal affairs investigation into the incident is still ongoing.