PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — An incoming climbing gym is looking to elevate business in Beaverton.

Portland Rock Gym is opening a new location in Cedar Mill’s Peterkort Towne Square, taking the place of the former Orchard Supply Hardware.

Once construction is fully complete, the gym will be the largest in the country at 64,000 square feet, according to the gym’s administrators.

“It’ll be the largest in the country for its footprint, or the actual size of the building, and it will be somewhere between third and second for climbing surface,” said Nickolas Gagliardi, the rock gym’s director of route setting.

Portland Rock Gym opened its Portland facility in 1988, making it the second rock-climbing gym in the United States. Just like the original location, the Beaverton facility will offer spaces for climbing, yoga and other fitness activities.

