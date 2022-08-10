Authorities are asking community members in the area to stay inside while deputies search for the suspect.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect who is possibly armed remains at large following a car crash in Washington County, authorities say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a crash involving a stolen car near Northwest Murray Boulevard and Highway 26 shortly before 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Once officials arrived at the scene, the driver reportedly fled the area — running away on foot.

The suspect is possibly armed with a gun, according to WCSO.

According to a tweet from the Washington County Sheriff’s office, deputies are searching near the wooded area close to SW 158th Ave. and SW Walker Road. The suspect is described as a male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black mask.

Authorities are asking community members in the area to stay inside and call 911 if they see “anything suspicious.”

This is a developing story.