PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are reportedly searching for a “potentially armed subject” in Washington County.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies are looking for a possibly armed person near Northwest 185th Avenue and Northwest Springville Road.

WCSO tells KOIN 6 News the “subject” is a man who got in an altercation with someone — and in the process of the altercation, shot himself.

Community members are asked to stay inside for the time being as they search the area with a canine.