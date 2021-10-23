Power outage hits thousands in Beaverton, cause unknown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An outage left thousands without power in Beaverton following heavy rain Saturday morning, Portland General Electric said.

About 5,446 residents near the area of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Jenkins Road lost power around 9 a.m., according to an outage detection map from PGE.

What caused the outage is still unclear as PGE is currently investigating. The electricity provider dispatched a crew to the area and restored power for most.

But as of 11 a.m., dozens are still without electricity.

The outage comes ahead of a forecasted major storm Sunday, which KOIN 6 meteorologists said could bring high wind speeds and fallen trees around the metro area.