Project Turnkey helps transitional housing in Forest Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A COVID-19 shelter helping Latinx families in Washington County will receive $2.2 million to adapt into a long-term transitional housing facility.

The money is an award from Project Turnkey, an initiative passed and funded by the state legislature in March. Centro Cultural de Washington County will head up the shelter conversion.

The organization has been providing wraparound services to these families since the pandemic began, including job resources and COVID vaccine clinics.

This shelter offers 20 units and there is a waiting list already.