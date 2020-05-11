Property crimes to carry heavier penalty during State of Emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A newly-formed coalition in Washington County announced certain property crimes will be classified as felonies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county’s District Attorney’s Office released a statement Monday noting that Oregon law (ORS 164.055) allows for various misdemeanor thefts that occur during a state of emergency to be charged at the felony level, regardless of the property value.

“Those who take advantage of our community’s residents and businesses during a state of emergency will be held fully accountable for their actions,” the release said.

Along with Tigard Police and the businesses community, the DA’s office outlined examples of cases where felony charges may occur:

The theft directly relates to the COVID-19 emergency (such as theft of face masks or PPE); The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he/she is taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency in order to commit the theft (such as a theft of a closed business or otherwise taking advantage of the emergency for personal gain); or, The theft was committed by a person who has committed multiple property crimes during the pandemic and otherwise meets the $100 threshold for theft in the second degree.

“Burglaries in our community, particularly those targeting commercial businesses, were up 60% in April compared to April of 2019,” said Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine. “We are also seeing a marked increase in the number of stolen vehicle reports throughout Tigard.”

The Tigard Police Department’s Commercial Crime Unit said it has since increased patrols and its outreach to businesses to respond to increases in crime.