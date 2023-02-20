HILLSBORO, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP) — Two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and former Oregon gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof will speak in Hillsboro on March 4 at a Library Foundation of Hillsboro event.

Kristof will speak about his latest book, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” which he co-authored with his wife, Sheryl WuDunn.

The book explores “working-class America and its devastation as blue-collar jobs have disappeared,” said a press release from the library foundation.

“We are fortunate to have Mr. Kristof speaking in Hillsboro,” said Deborah Clarke, president of the Library Foundation of Hillsboro, in a statement. “He is a moving storyteller whose global adventures will inspire you to take on challenges and make a difference.”

This will be the first author talk put on by the foundation since pausing in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from decades in journalism, which have sent him all over the world, Kristof also ran for Oregon governor last year. He was disqualified from running and did not end up appearing on the Democratic primary ballot due to Oregon’s residency requirements.

While Kristof was born and raised in Yamhill and still maintains a farm there, Oregon Secretary of State Shamia Fagan determined that he did not meet the three-year residency requirement to run to replace former Gov. Kate Brown because he’d been living in New York. The Oregon Supreme Court reviewed and upheld the disqualification.

Kristof’s author talk in Hillsboro will be at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Embassy Suites located at 9355 N.E. Tanasbourne Drive. Tickets are on sale on the Library Foundation of Hillsboro’s website, libraryfoundationhillsboro.org.

The Pamplin Media Group is a KOIN 6 News media partner.