PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two pit bull puppies were found abandoned in Hillsboro on July 10, and Washington County Animal Services is seeking the animal’s owner.

According to animal services, the two dogs were found in bushes near the Salvation Army on Cyprus Street, both have cropped ears and were found extremely undernourished.

Officials said their condition is improving under the care of animal services and Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information about the puppy’s owner is asked to contact Animal Services.

The puppies are not currently up for adoption but they will eventually be placed in foster care.