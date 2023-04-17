Karp had just completed sex-offender treatment after serving 15 years in prison for abusing a 10-year-old girl.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A convicted child rapist was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for filming and abusing young children at VillaSport Athletic Club in 2022.

Damien Karp pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse in the first degree from when he touched children in the club’s pool and used a small underwater camera to film them.

A father at the club confronted Karp when he noticed him “behaving unusually towards his daughter and other children in the hot tub,” according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Afterward, several children said Karp had inappropriately touched them or attempted to touch them under the water, and a search warrant found multiple secret recordings.

“When he touched me, I felt unsafe, upset and uncomfortable. It felt to me like I needed to take a shower and wash it off,” said one 8-year-old in a statement that was read during the sentencing.

“I have never seen a more concerning report,” said Deputy District Attorney Rayney Meisel. “Mr. Karp has a history so egregious it would be irresponsible to the community and shock the conscience to give him anything less than a 300-month sentence.”

Karp had just completed sex-offender treatment after serving 15 years in prison for the rape and abuse of a 10-year-old girl.

According to police, Karp was also a member of the Tualatin Hills Hills Park and Recreation District, where he may have visited the main swimming pool at 15707 SE Walker Road in April 2022.

Those who think they may have information about possible abuse at this location are encouraged to contact Detective Chad Opitz via 503-526-2674 or copitz@beavertonoregon.gov.