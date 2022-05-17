PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Hillsboro are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves.

Hillsboro police said the suspects are believed to have stolen multiple catalytic converters, but did not immediately give an exact number of thefts.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a maroon or red Mitsubishi Lancer with a damaged rear bumper.

Photos tweeted out by Hillsboro police came from surveillance footage obtained by Forest Grove police, according to Hillsboro police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsboro police officer Chaz Holmes at chaz.holmes@hillsboro-oregon.gov.