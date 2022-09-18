PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners of two stolen electric bicycles it recovered.

The sheriff’s office said detectives recently seized the two bikes and believe they were stolen.

The first bicycle is a dark gray Ride1Up electric bicycle with brown handlebars, a brown seat, a kickstand and a rack over the back tire. The back tire also has a fender on it.

The second bicycle is a black Pedego. It has fenders on the front and back tires, a kickstand and a rack over the back tire. It also has a lock cable wrapped around the bike seat post.

One bicycle is a dark gray Ride1Up electric bicycle with brown handlebars, a brown seat, a kickstand and a rack over the back tire. The back tire also has a fender on it. Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

One bicycle is a dark gray Ride1Up electric bicycle with brown handlebars, a brown seat, a kickstand and a rack over the back tire. The back tire also has a fender on it. Photo courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

One bicycle is a black Pedego. It has fenders on the front and back tires, a kickstand and a rack over the back tire. It also has a lock cable wrapped around the bike seat post.

One bicycle is a black Pedego. It has fenders on the front and back tires, a kickstand and a rack over the back tire. It also has a lock cable wrapped around the bike seat post.

Anyone who believes these bicycles belong to them should contact the Washington County non-emergency number at (503) 629-0111 to provide more information.