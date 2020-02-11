Red light camera citations begin at Tigard intersection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday marks the start of whe officers begin officially issuing tickets for red light violations here at the intersection of Southwest Hall Boulevard and Pacific Highway.

For the past 30 days, police would just warn drivers without issuing a ticket.Now if you’re caught running a red light, you will get a ticket with a photo of your vehicle running the light along with a link to a video of the incident.

The tickets are $265 each, the base fine set by the state of Oregon. This is one of three red light camera in the area, the other two are on Southwest Pacific Highway as well, but located at the 72nd Avenue and Durham Road intersections.

Police said in the future the cameras could issue tickets for speeding, as well.